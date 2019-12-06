Knicks fire head coach David Fizdale, ESPN reports

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Knicks have fired head coach David Fizdale, a league source told ESPN.
The team has also dismissed assistant Keith Smart, a league source told ESPN.
The Knicks lost their eighth straight game with a 129-92 defeat to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night in which they trailed by as many as 43 points in the fourth quarter. That came on the heels of a 44-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Fizdale called the team's effort against the Nuggets "sickening."
At 4-18, the Knicks have the worst record in the Eastern Conference and are tied for the worst record through 22 games in franchise history.
Fizdale chose the Knicks over several other offers in 2018 -- including Atlanta, Charlotte and Phoenix.
Knicks assistants Mike Miller and Pat Sullivan are candidates to become interim head coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
