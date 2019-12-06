Sports

Knicks fire head coach David Fizdale, ESPN reports

FILE - Former New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers (Chris Szagola)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Knicks have fired head coach David Fizdale, a league source told ESPN.

The team has also dismissed assistant Keith Smart, a league source told ESPN.

The Knicks lost their eighth straight game with a 129-92 defeat to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night in which they trailed by as many as 43 points in the fourth quarter. That came on the heels of a 44-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Fizdale called the team's effort against the Nuggets "sickening."

At 4-18, the Knicks have the worst record in the Eastern Conference and are tied for the worst record through 22 games in franchise history.

Fizdale chose the Knicks over several other offers in 2018 -- including Atlanta, Charlotte and Phoenix.

Knicks assistants Mike Miller and Pat Sullivan are candidates to become interim head coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sports
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
NYPD officer bites into razor blade in sandwich at Bon Appetit
Convicted sex offender arrested in groping on NYC subway platform
2 young kids, parents dead in suspected murder-suicide in NY
71-year-old man punched, falls down stairs in NYC robbery
Woman arrested after 'All You Can Eat' robbery at TGI Fridays
'Husband' in controversial Peloton ad speaks out
Show More
UPS truck driver killed in Florida shootout identified
Mastermind in GoFundMe scam pleads guilty to state charge
67-year-old man sitting at Bronx bus stop struck by stray bullet
1 dead, 2 hurt in high speed crash between taxi, SUV in NJ
Mom, grandmother charged in baby's heroin overdose death
More TOP STORIES News