Knicks, Nets fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant ahead of game

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Knicks and Nets fans poured into Madison Square Garden - but on Sunday night they were all Kobe Bryant fans.

Before Sunday's game, the Knicks held a 24-second moment of silence for Kobe:


The Knicks and Nets both released statements on Twitter ahead of the game:





Local athletes were also tweeting their condolences:













There are so many memories of Black Mamba in the Garden, but one game became an instant classic.

On February 22nd, 2009, Kobe put on one of the greatest performances that anyone has ever witnessed - dropping 61 points in the World's Most Famous Arena, setting the then-MSG scoring record

Knicks fans were mesmerized and broke out into chants of 'MVP,' bringing even Spike Lee to his feet.

"A great loss for the NBA, but also for young people because with the whole Mamba Mentality, it was about his drive, his perseverance, and just his overall great spirit, so it's a huge loss and still kinda shocked about it," says Knicks fan Jae Andes.
Kobe Bryant told reporters at the final press conference that he would be at the gym the next day. He was a once-in-a-lifetime player. There will never be another like him.

