Sports

Let's get ready to rumble in this week's Field Trip

By Ryan R. Field
NEW YORK (WABC) -- They're the five words that have been synonymous with the sport of boxing for nearly 30 years.

"Lets Get Ready to Rumble!"

You've no doubt heard that phrase somewhere along the way, and I'm willing to bet you most certainly would recognize the voice behind it. His name is Michael Buffer, and he's been belting out those five words for 37 years.

But here's the crazy part: Since Buffer secured the trademark for his signature catchphrase in 1992, he's raked in over $400 million from its use. $400 million!! Talk about a knockout punch.

Yes, he sold the rights to use the line in everything from video games, TV shows, movies, merchandise and more, according to ABC News. At this point, he makes far more from the trademark than he does from actually announcing events.

All these years later, you can still find Buffer as the ring announcer for every big fight, including the World Heavyweight Championship showdown between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. that comes your way Saturday June 1st at Madison Square Garden.

I too had dreams of being a championship fight ring announcer, so who better to give me some tips than Buffer himself in the latest "Field Trip".

