Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes fan injuries

ATLANTA, Georgia -- Lightning struck a pine tree right after play at the Tour Championship was suspended, and ambulances took five people from the golf course.The tree was located just off the 16th tee at East Lake. It struck the top and shattered bark all the way to the bottom on Saturday.A tournament official says the five people who left in ambulances appeared alert. He did not know their conditions.The five ambulances streamed into East Lake across the entrance of the driving range to the 16th hole.Play was suspended for the day and is set to resume on Sunday at 8 a.m.The PGA Tour released a statement saying, in part,"The safety of our fans, players and partners is of the utmost importance. We will provide further updates as they become available."