Mariners pick up relievers Zach Duke, Adam Warren

The Seattle Mariners have acquired left-handed reliever Zach Duke from the Minnesota Twins and right-handed reliever Adam Warren from the New York Yankees to bolster their bullpen for a playoff push.The Mariners are sending two minor leaguers, right-handed pitcher Chase De Jong and infielder Ryan Costello, to Minnesota. They are sending international bonus pool money, with sources telling ESPN the total is $1.25 million, to the Yankees.Duke, a 14-year veteran, is 3-4 with four saves and a 3.62 ERA in 37 1/3 innings pitched for the Twins this season. The 35-year-old is walking 3.6 batters per nine innings but hasn't given up a home run all season. He ranks 10th among active lefties in career games with 513.Warren, 30, has a 2.70 ERA in 24 games for the Yankees this year. In his past 10 innings, however, he has allowed six runs. He was due $3.315 million this season, so the Yankees have cleared a spot on the 40-man roster and cut their payroll.De Jong, 24, has started 21 games for Double-A Arkansas, going 5-5 with a 3.80 ERA, 34 walks and 89 strikeouts this season. In seven games with the Mariners last season, he went 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA.Costello, 22, has hit .266 with 16 home runs and 70 RBIs for Class A Clinton.