SPORTS
espn

Mental health company offers free therapy sessions for Mets fans

NEW YORK -- New York Mets fans struggling with their team's lousy season now have somewhere to cope besides sports talk radio.

An online mental health marketplace is giving free, confidential therapy sessions to Flushing faithful who fill out a form asking for their most difficult moments as fans.

New York-based UMA Health made the offer this week after Tuesday's 25-4 loss to the Washington Nationals, the worst loss in Mets history.

UMA says the lighthearted promotion is meant to bring attention to the important role of therapy. The company says it wants to eliminate the stigma of going to a therapist.

The Mets, ravaged by injuries and poor play, are 44-63 -- the fifth-worst team in Major League Baseball. They're tied for last in the NL East, 16 games behind the division-leading Phillies entering Saturday's games.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbmental healththerapynew york metshttp wwwespncom mlb recap gameid 380731120
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Odell Beckham Jr. 'optimistic' contract will 'work itself out'
Warnings issued, Alex Cora tossed in heated Yankees-Red Sox matchup
The AL East race could end this weekend
Gausman makes his Braves debut against Mets
More Sports
Top Stories
Man fatally shot at Long Island gas station, police say
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
Woman fined $156 for wearing face veil in Denmark
Frustration builds as police stay mum on Mollie Tibbetts case
Woman claims she was fired from job due to pregnancy
Show More
Police: Man arrested after caught on surveillance setting fire to gas station
EXCLUSIVE: Queens community concerned after man flashes woman, follows her home
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens
Tornado touched down in Queens, National Weather Service confirms
Boy dies after mistaking dad's meth for breakfast cereal
More News