SPORTS

Mets GM Sandy Alderson taking leave of absence

EMBED </>More Videos

Ryan Field reports on Mets GM Sandy Alderson's leave of absence. (Seth Wenig )

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
New York Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson says he is taking an immediate leave of absence.

Alderson made the announcement during an afternoon news conference on Tuesday before a game against Pittsburgh, saying his cancer had returned in April and he is undergoing chemotherapy.

Alderson was originally diagnosed with cancer in December of 2015, underwent treatment and remained on the job, reducing his work schedule at times while undergoing treatment.

"You got to deal with it," Alderson said. "It's a matter of rearranging priorities."

The cancer returned this past spring, he said. He expects to have surgery later this summer and described his prognosis as "good."

John Ricco, J.P. Ricciardi and Omar Minaya will all split Alderson's duties in his absence.

Alderson, 70, took over for Minaya as the team's full-time GM in 2010. He signed a contract extension late last year.

The Mets have gone 582-628 during his tenure, making a pair of post-season appearances -- including the 2015 World Series in which they lost to the Kansas City Royals.

The Mets started hot this season at 11-1, but faded since then to fourth in the NL East behind first-place Atlanta. The injury-ravaged Mets are 28th in runs and 25th among the 30 teams in batting average at .230. The offense has been unable to support a pitching staff that was 15th in ERA at 4.03.

Earlier this month, Alderson took the blame as the person in charge of assembling the roster.

"When you're scoring runs at the anemic rate that we have, something hasn't worked," he said. "So from that standpoint, I take full responsibility for where we are. "I'm not happy about it. But at the same time, the job now is to figure out how to fix it and improve it. And that's what we're focused on over the next several weeks."

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNew York MetssportsNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Jets release Cairo Santos with kicker now healthy
'It's mangled.' Teddy Bridgewater's surgeon in awe of comeback
Giancarlo Stanton: Ovation in Miami return one of highlights in my career
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman set for more tests on ailing left knee
Posey could be shut down after Giants visit Mets
More Sports
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News