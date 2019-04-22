Mets legend Ed Kranepool to undergo life-saving kidney transplant

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A beloved member of the 1969 'Miracle Mets' team will now be receiving a miracle of his own.After a two-year wait, Ed Kranepool is getting a life-saving kidney.Kranepool, a Bronx native, came to the Mets straight from James Monroe High School and was the first baseman on their 1969 championship team.Recently the 74-year-old has seen his health deteriorate. Diabetes had left his kidney function at only 20 percent.But Kranepool has now found a perfect match, a donor with A/B blood type.He will undergo a three and a half hour kidney transplant next month courtesy of the anonymous donor who he has not met.Monday at Citi Field, Kranepool made it a point to thank everyone involved who helped him get to this point."The positive thing about the whole situation is I think we're able to help a lot of people," said Kranepool. "The visibility that I got for organ donation has been great, so it's going to help a lot of people that were out there plugging organ donation which is important for everybody."Kranepool's kidney transplant will take place May 7 at Stony Brook University Hospital.----------