Mets' Yoenis Cespedes has MRI, is examined by foot specialist

NEW YORK --Metsoutfielder Yoenis Cespedes had an MRI and was examined by a specialist in an effort to determine whether he needs surgery on both feet, which would sideline him for eight-to-10 months.

"I guess what we're looking to find out is if it has progressed to the point where it's something that cannot be managed with the conservative treatment that we've been using," Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said Monday.

Cespedes homered in Friday night's victory at the Yankees in his return from the DL after missing two months with a strained right hip flexor.

He disclosed after the game that calcification on both heels has bothered him for 15 years and caused the lower-body injuries that have limited him to 119 games in the time since he signed a $110 million, four-year contract.

Cespedes has not played since Friday, and New York was awaiting a report and recommendation from the doctors at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

Ricco said the Mets were aware of the foot problem when they acquired Cespedes from Detroit in July 2015. The 32-year-old has been treated with anti-inflammatory medication, stretching exercised and orthotics. The decision whether to have surgery is complicated.

"The club has some say, and our doctors have a lot of say, but in a case like this where part of it is the pain threshold, the patient has to have some say as well," Ricco said.

"And so that's something we're going to discuss with the doctors. And I know one thing: Yoenis wants to play baseball. So if he can play -- and we saw him the other night: even with the pain he's a difference-making-type guy -- I know he wants to be out there. As long as the doctors think he's capable of doing it and if he can play through the pain, we'll have to make that decision as a group."
