Mitch Creek's dream closer after signing with Nets

Australian basketballer Mitch Creek's NBA dream is a step closer to becoming a reality after officially signing to train with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets announced the 26-year-old small forward/shooting guard had joined the team on an undisclosed deal after impressing the Eastern Conference franchise as part of the Dallas Mavericks' Summer League side.

His deal -- along with fellow Brooklyn signing Jordan McLaughlin -- is as part of a training camp invite, according to SB Nation.

The 196cm former NBL star's brief Dallas spell was highlighted by 13 points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes on court in a 91-71 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Creek averaged 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in his five Summer League games with the Mavericks.

His potential full-time signing could increase the number of Australian NBA players to 10 - with countrymen Ryan Broekhoff (Dallas) and Jonah Bolden (Philadelphia 76ers) securing contracts during the off-season.

New 76ers forward Jonah Bolden believes he's come a long way from Melbourne after he trained with Melbourne United.
