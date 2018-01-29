NEW DORP, Staten Island (WABC) --The Staten Island teen who started a viral campaign to get her prom pictures taken with Mets players at Citi Field got quite the surprise Monday.
Callie Quinn, a senior at New Dorp High School, reached a 500,000 retweet goal over the weekend that scored her that unique opportunity. But now she has a date.
Mr. Met sealed the deal with a prom-posal at her high school. He came with signs and flowers.
Watch video of the special occasion here:
We asked @callieshayeeex3 to come to school on an off day, for an “interview.” Little did she know we were surprising her with a @MrMet promposal. #CalliesMetsProm pic.twitter.com/zrGMZisUFb— New York Mets (@Mets) January 29, 2018
Here's look at Quinn's original tweet, which was a challenge from the Mets to get 500,000 retweets in order to get her prom photos taken at the stadium:
guys!!! if i get 500k retweets this can happen for me!! please help out 💙💙 thank you all!!! #CalliesMetsProm pic.twitter.com/cr2Kno3jpv— callie 🦑 (@callieshayeeex3) January 19, 2018
Callie's big day at Citi Field is slated for May 18.
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts