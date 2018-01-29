PROM

Mr. Met surprises tweeting Staten Island teen with prom-posal, flowers

A Staten Island teen has reached her retweet goal for her Mets prom request.

By Eyewitness News
NEW DORP, Staten Island (WABC) --
The Staten Island teen who started a viral campaign to get her prom pictures taken with Mets players at Citi Field got quite the surprise Monday.

Callie Quinn, a senior at New Dorp High School, reached a 500,000 retweet goal over the weekend that scored her that unique opportunity. But now she has a date.

Mr. Met sealed the deal with a prom-posal at her high school. He came with signs and flowers.



Watch video of the special occasion here:

Here's look at Quinn's original tweet, which was a challenge from the Mets to get 500,000 retweets in order to get her prom photos taken at the stadium:

Callie's big day at Citi Field is slated for May 18.

