Sports

Nets give away 10,000 Biggie bobbleheads

By ESPN
The Brooklyn Nets are giving away special Biggie bobbleheads to the first 10,000 fans in attendance for Friday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Nets have often celebrated their connection to Notorious B.I.G., who was born in Brooklyn and died 21 years ago, killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles at the age of 24. Last season they unveiled a banner honoring the iconic rapper.

"He's a legend from here," Nets guard D'Angelo Russell said. "Hometown hero. His legacy that he left behind is still here to this day.

The Nets City Edition uniform is also a tribute to Biggie, with a pattern inspired by the rapper running down the sides of the jersey and shorts and along the sleeve and neckline piping.

"Love them. Love the design," said Caris LeVert. "Very Brooklyn-esque. I'm not a huge jersey guy in the first place, but those are dope."

Related Video
Nets give away Biggie bobbleheads
Nets give away Biggie bobbleheads
The Nets treat fans with bobbleheads resembling Brooklyn rapper The Notorious B.I.G.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsespndangelo russellnotorious bigcaris lavertnbabiggie bobbleheadsbrooklyn nets
Copyright © 2019 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: March rolls in like a snow lion
Woman speaks out after brutal L train assault
Massive NY loan fraud ring busted: Hundreds of victims targeted
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Teen charged after shots fired on busy street in front of kids
'Who's the Boss' star Katherine Helmond dead at 89
Driver arrested after NYPD officers struck with car
Show More
NJ church seeks to find parishioner's relatives for proper burial
DEA seizes enough fentanyl 'to kill nearly 2 million people' in NY
Victoria's Secret to close 53 stores this year
Bus gets swallowed in sinkhole after Coram water main break
1 in custody after suspicious fire in Newark
More TOP STORIES News