New mural in Brooklyn honors the spirit of the TCS New York City Marathon

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A vibrant new mural honoring the spirit of the TCS New York City Marathon adorns a concrete canvas in Brooklyn.

Artist Adam J. Koon created the complex design.

"I looked at different neighborhoods, different artwork that's been done, and just tried to show, bring my weirdness and bring the whimsical into it," said Koon.

A group of talented mural painters took Koon's design and painstakingly brought it to life.

The mural is at the corner of North 10th Street and Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg, the artist's neighborhood.

"I can't believe it's painted on a wall here in Brooklyn where I live," said Koon. "It was really awesome to see it all come together."
