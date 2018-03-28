SPORTS

NFL cheerleader fired over Instagram post files federal complaint claiming discrimination

EMBED </>More Videos

A former NFL cheerleader, fired over a picture she posted on Instagram, has filed a federal complaint. (@jacalynbailey)

NEW ORLEANS --
A former New Orleans Saints cheerleader who was fired over a picture she posted on Instagram has now filed a federal complaint.

Bailey Davis is accusing the team of discrimination and setting a different set of rules and standards for cheerleaders that don't apply to male players.

She says she was fired over a post in which she was wearing a one-piece dance bodysuit, which the team deemed distasteful.

She has started a movement called #LevelThePlayingField, one that treats all members of the team equally.

"I obviously want equal rules for the players and cheerleaders," she said. "I want to be treated like a professional athlete, just like the professional football players are treated like professional football players."

The Saints say their conduct rules apply across the board and that Davis was not treated any differently on account of her sex.

"The Saints organization strives to treat all employees fairly, including Ms. Davis," Leslie A. Lanusse, a lawyer who is representing the Saints, said in an email. "At the appropriate time and in the appropriate forum, the Saints will defend the organization's policies and workplace rules. For now, it is sufficient to say that Ms. Davis was not subjected to discrimination because of her gender."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportslawsuitcheerleadingbig talkersLouisiana
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Aroldis Chapman lands on DL one day after exiting with knee pain
Nets' Kenneth Faried arrested for marijuana possession
Giants' Saquon Barkley returns to practice, but may not play until Week 1
Photos: Big league moments fuel Little League dreams
More Sports
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News