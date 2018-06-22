SPORTS

Ex-Texans cheerleader claims she was duct taped for being 'skinny fat'

Diana Williams reports on the former NFL cheerleader's harassment claims.

NEW YORK CITY --
Another former Houston Texans cheerleader is making allegations against the team, claiming her skin was duct taped without consent before performances.

Angelina Rosa is the sixth former cheerleader to come forward accusing the team of harassment, body shaming or abuse allegations.

She claims she was duct taped for being "skinny fat," as she described in a press conference Friday with her attorney, Gloria Allred, in New York City. Allred also represents the other five cheerleaders named in the lawsuit.
Former Texan cheerleader describes allegations


Rosa said she thought the job of being a Texans cheerleader would be about spreading happiness and smiles, but instead, she described it as a hostile work environment.

Rosa claims that she developed very unhealthy eating habits, and she also described the day the coach and a group of alumni got duct tape with a Texans logo and used it to pull her skin. She says she was told, "This will hurt a little."

"My skin was being torn because of the movements," Rosa said.

Before Rosa spoke at the press conference, Allred read a statement that she wrote to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell about the allegations.

"The NFL should stand for more than just greed," Allred said. "You dropped the ball. Instead of scoring a goal for women's rights, you retreated back to the locker room."

WATCH: Allred reads statement she wrote to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell
Gloria Allred joins former Texans cheerleader announcing new allegations


The Texans released a statement after the previous lawsuit saying that the organization is proud of the cheerleading program and hundreds of women have enjoyed their experience.


