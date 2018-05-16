SPORTS

Nolan Ryan's grandson inspiring kids with disabilities

EMBED </>More Videos

Nolan Ryan's grandson isn't letting cerebral palsy stop him from playing baseball. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
HOUSTON --
You know the name Nolan Ryan, but you may not know his grandson.

Jackson Ryan, 18, is a relief pitcher for the Second Baptist Eagles, coached by former Astros teammates Lance Berkman and Andy Pettitte.

But he's not your average high school baseball player.

Jackson was born with cerebral palsy, a disorder that affects muscle control. He uses a custom-made velcro glove that allows him to throw and catch with the same hand.

Jackson is now becoming an inspiration to other young people with disabilities. His advice to other teens is to be yourself and don't let your disability stop your from pursuing your dreams.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscerebral palsybaseballHouston AstrosTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Giants' Saquon Barkley returns to practice, but may not play until Week 1
Photos: Big league moments fuel Little League dreams
Jets release Cairo Santos with kicker now healthy
'It's mangled.' Teddy Bridgewater's surgeon in awe of comeback
Giancarlo Stanton: Ovation in Miami return one of highlights in my career
More Sports
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and dump truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News