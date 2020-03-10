Coronavirus News: NYC Half Marathon canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Half Marathon scheduled for this weekend has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.The New York Road Runners made the decision to cancel the March 15 race on Tuesday afternoon."We know this is a challenging time for everyone, and the cancellation of the NYC Half is disappointing news to many, but the resources necessary to organize and event with 25,000 runners on the streets of Brooklyn and Manhattan have become strained during this difficult period," the New York Road Runners said in a statement about the cancellation.The NYRR said their team worked hard to adjust plans over the past week, but they said it became clear that they will be unable to proceed "in the manner that our runners have come to expect at NYRR events."The runners who registered directly with the NYRR will be contacted within the next few days with the option to select a full refund of their entry fee or guaranteed non-complimentary entry to the 2021 NYC Half next March.