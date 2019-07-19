New York City Triathlon canceled this weekend due to extreme heat concerns

IMPORTANT RACE UPDATE: It is with great disappointment that we announce the cancellation of the 2019 Verizon New York City Triathlon. Full details and implications here: https://t.co/Lzs76QM7x2 pic.twitter.com/EPxakAQw7H— NYC Triathlon (@NYCTRIATHLON) July 18, 2019
The decision was made late Thursday evening, as the New York City area has experienced multiple weather advisories and severe heat warnings.
Race organizers said they were "unable to provide either a safe event experience or an alternate race weekend" and that all 4,000 participants would receive a full refund.
"In partnership with city officials in New York City and after weighing all options to ensure the safety of athletes, volunteers, spectators and staff, due to the oppressive heat and humidity forecast on race weekend, it is with great disappointment that we announce the cancellation of the 2019 Verizon New York City Triathlon," a spokesperson said in a statement. "This difficult decision was made following a comprehensive review and, ultimately, with the goal of prioritizing the safety of everyone participating in or otherwise involved with the execution of the event. As the producer of the event, Life Time is committed to ensuring exceptional event experiences. However, given the predicted weather conditions and with the guidance of the City, we felt this to be the necessary and prudent decision. All athletes will receive a refund of their event registration fee."
WATCH: Officials discuss the cancellation of the NYC Triathlon
Registrants do not need to contact the event, as the transactions will automatically post to the registrant's card on file within two to three weeks. Due to the volume of the event, it is expected to take time to process all refunds individually.
The triathlon has been happening in New York City since 2001, and this is the first time it's been canceled. Mayor Bill de Blasio said he didn't understand why the event organizers would want to continue, calling this, "an exceptional situation."
While the race is canceled, organizers are still going to have their hydration stations along the race route open.
They will also donate a combined 14,000 bottles of water and Gatorade combined to the city.
The Verizon New York City Triathlon will return on July 19, 2020, featuring a venue change and a reduced capacity of 2,500 participants.
