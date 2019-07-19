New York City Triathlon cancelled this weekend due to extreme heat concerns

IMPORTANT RACE UPDATE: It is with great disappointment that we announce the cancellation of the 2019 Verizon New York City Triathlon. Full details and implications here: https://t.co/Lzs76QM7x2 pic.twitter.com/EPxakAQw7H— NYC Triathlon (@NYCTRIATHLON) July 18, 2019
The decision was made late Thursday evening, as the New York City area has experienced multiple weather advisories and severe heat warnings. Race day temperatures are set to reach extreme levels.
Officials say the 4,000 participants registered for the triathlon will receive a refund in full.
A spokesperson for the event released a statement saying,
"In partnership with city officials in New York City and after weighing all options to ensure the safety of athletes, volunteers, spectators and staff due to the oppressive heat and humidity forecast on race weekend, it is with great disappointment that we announce the cancellation of the 2019 Verizon New York City Triathlon."
The triathlon has been happening in New York City since 2001, and this is the first time they've canceled it.
Mayor de Blasio said he didn't understand why the event organizers would want to continue calling this, "an exceptional situation."
While the race is canceled, organizers are still going to have their hydration stations along the race route open.
They will also donate a combined 14,000 bottles of water and Gatorade combined to the city.
