Odell Beckham Jr.: Police issue arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reacts before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 31-15. (AP Photo/David Richard)

By CHRISTINA CARREGA
NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday, alleging the Cleveland Browns wide receiver committed "a simple battery" at the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The allegation is a misdemeanor, a police spokeswoman confirmed to ABC News.

Beckham's alma mater, Louisiana State, beat Clemson 42-25 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Monday night.

