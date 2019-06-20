Sports

Reports: 'Space Jam 2' cast to include AD, CP3

The cast of "Space Jam 2," starring LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, will include James' new teammate, Anthony Davis, as well as Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard,Golden State Warriors swingman Klay Thompson and James' Banana Boat pal Chris Paul, according to multiple reports.

WNBA great Diana Taurasi also will have a role in the film, as will the Ogwumike sisters, Nneka and Chiney, according to the reports. The Ogwumikes play for the Los Angeles Sparks.

The cast was first reported by LakeShowWorld.com.

In September, James announced that "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler would produce and "Random Acts of Flyness" creator Terence Nance would direct.

James and longtime business partner Maverick Carter had been in talks to make a "Space Jam" flick for more than five years. The original 1996 box-office smash starred Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny.

Filming was expected to start during the 2019 NBA offseason.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmoviesmoviehouston rocketshollywoodmovie newsnbaespnklay thompson
Copyright © 2019 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deli worker, about to be a dad, fatally stabbed outside bodega
AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms move through NY area
Police ID suspect accused of killing Sacramento police officer
Woman sues ex-girlfriend over $500K winning lotto ticket
Babysitter, 71, accused of sexually abusing 6-year-old girl in NJ
Teen found fatally shot in Staten Island murder mystery
NYC to limit circumstances when NYPD officers can enter schools
Show More
NJ Health Department seeing increase in flesh-eating bacteria
Metro-North changes after fire, wall collapse floods tracks
Sami's Law: Murphy signs bill requiring more ID for rideshares
'7 On Your Side Investigates' a Hudson Valley towing fee war
PATH announces plan to increase capacity, reduce delays
More TOP STORIES News