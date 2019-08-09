Sports

Severe weather forces suspension of Jets-Giants game in 1st quarter

New York Giants wide receiver Bennie Fowler (18) runs past New York Jets' Santos Ramirez (39) for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL game in East Rutherford. ((AP Photo/Adam Hunger))

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- The Jets-Giants preseason game was suspended late in the first quarter because of imminent severe weather.

Referee Clete Blakeman announced the delay with 1:23 left in the quarter and both teams left the field.

An announcement over the public address system quickly told fans to leave the outdoor seating bowl area of MetLife Stadium and to take shelter in the hallways.

The Giants led 7-6 when the delay was announced.

