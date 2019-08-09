Severe weather forces suspension of Jets-Giants game in 1st quarter

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- The Jets-Giants preseason game was suspended late in the first quarter because of imminent severe weather.
Referee Clete Blakeman announced the delay with 1:23 left in the quarter and both teams left the field.
An announcement over the public address system quickly told fans to leave the outdoor seating bowl area of MetLife Stadium and to take shelter in the hallways.
The Giants led 7-6 when the delay was announced.
