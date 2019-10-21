TCS New York City Marathon by the Mile: Mile Two
NEW YORK -- People from more than 100 different countries will gather here in New York to run the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon - and as they come off the bridge from Staten Island they'll meet up with Mile Two in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. the Tri-Borough Bridge and Tunnel Authority runs seven bridges and two tunnels in New York City, and is proud to see the runners start their journey here every year.
Related topics:
sportsnycmarathon
sportsnycmarathon
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News