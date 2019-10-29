Sports

The NFL tribute to Jose Altuve and Aaron Judge's height difference

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- If you need a couple's costume idea for Halloween, let Houston Astros' little big man Jose Altuve become your inspiration.

Using the famous height difference between the superstar second baseman and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, members of the Green Bay Packers did their best Altuve and Judge impersonation.

Packers tight end Jimmy Graham, who is 6'7", played the part of Judge, while assistant athletic trainer Nate Weir, who is 5'7", was a dead ringer for Altuve.

A series of photos on Graham's Twitter account showed Weir standing in an infield with "Judge."

"We are ready for our local tryouts," Graham tweeted.

The pair used the AL Championship Series matchup between Altuve's Astros and Judge's Yankees for the Packers Halloween party.



SEE ALSO: Jose Altuve and Aaron Judge stand out in Astros-Yankees series
EMBED More News Videos

Closer look at Astros' Jose Altuve and Yankees' Aaron Judge.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonwisconsinworld seriesmlbhouston astroswashington nationalssocietygreen bay packers
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot killed after plane crashes into home, bursts into flames
Residents run toward disaster to help neighbors after plane crash
Falling debris smashes into car of livery cab driver in Queens
Grandfather arrested in death of toddler on cruise ship
Teen suspect turns self in for NYC girl's shooting
Westchester residents demand action on 'antiquated' road
NCAA to allow athletes to cash in on their fame
Show More
Suffolk County task force studying response to Sandy releases report
Alex Trebek surprises man with autism with phone call
3 NJ firefighters injured when truck slams into firetruck
NYC Council to vote on bike lanes master plan
Police ID body of woman found in Staten Island woods
More TOP STORIES News