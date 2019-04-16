Sports

Tiger Woods underwent spinal fusion surgery 2 years before Masters win

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton talks about the surgery that may have fueled Tiger Woods' Masters victory.

Tigers Woods won the Masters championship on Sunday, one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, and he might have his spinal fusion surgery to thank for that.

Woods, 43, had the procedure in April 2017. Since then we've seen a remarkable return to form after the career-threatening back injury.

RELATED: Tiger Woods wins Masters for first time since 2005

Woods underwent surgery to alleviate chronic pain in his back and leg. It's a procedure called anterior lumbar interbody fusion, or ALIF.

Dr. Greg Lopez, a spine surgeon at Midwest Orthopedics at Rush, performs the procedure several times a week. He said that the L5/S1 disc is commonly where athletes have issues.

"The disc wears out and this bone ends up touching this bone here," Lopez said.

Lopez said the surgery entails removing the damaged disc and re-elevating the collapsed disc space to normal levels, relieving the pressure on the nerve.

The minimally invasive procedure allows doctors to access the spine through the patient's side.

"For this surgery we really aren't going through the back. We aren't cutting any of those muscles or causing soft tissue trauma that occurs with muscle dissection," Lopez said.

This also allows for a faster recovery time.

Woods was back in training within 10 months.

"They're able to get up and walk the same day. We don't give them braces and they're able to get up and get moving pretty quickly," Lopez said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmastersgolfsurgeryu.s. & worldtiger woods
TOP STORIES
No evidence of arson in Notre Dame fire, prosecutor says
NYC teacher charged with sexual abuse of 11-year-old student
AccuWeather Alert: Mild day with sun and clouds
Measures in place to protect St. Patrick's from fire
Driver crashes into cars, MTA vehicle killing passenger
PHOTOS: A look inside, outside Notre Dame Cathedral during fire
Funeral to be held for principal who died donating bone marrow
Show More
Walmart partners with Kidbox styling service for kids
Botched microblading procedure leaves woman with 4 eyebrows
Boy, 12, in grave condition in possible accidental shooting
Student dies after fall from tower at Fordham University
Measles outbreak: Parents file lawsuit, NYC shuts down school
More TOP STORIES News