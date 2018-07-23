SPORTS
espn

Tim Tebow has broken hamate bone, likely out remainder of season

New York Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow has a broken hamate bone in his right hand and is likely to miss the remainder of the season, the team announced on Monday.

Tebow will have surgery on Tuesday and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, "so his season is effectively over," Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said.

The Binghamton outfielder sustained the injury in Friday night's game against Eastern League opponent Trenton. Binghamton is the Mets' Double-A affiliate. He was placed on the disabled list Saturday.

Tebow played in the Eastern League All-Star Game earlier this month. He was batting .273 with six home runs and 36 RBIs in what Ricco described Monday as a "positive" season for the former Heisman Trophy winner.

"I view this as nothing but a positive,'' Ricco said of Tebow's progress. "He's made great strides.''

Tebow also had a team-high 103 strikeouts in 83 games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Video
Tebow 'grateful' for every twist and turn in career
Tebow 'grateful' for every twist and turn in career
Tim Tebow speaks with Pedro Gomez about his transformation from NFL quarterback to outfielder and handling life in the minors.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbhamate bonetim tebownew york metssurgeryricco
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Rays counting on rookie pitcher to top Yankees
Rays beat Yanks after Sanchez fails to hustle on final out
Yankees' Gary Sanchez on final out: 'I could've done a better job, for sure'
Padres seek second straight win in series with Mets
DeGrom falls to 5-5 despite best ERA as Padres beat Mets 3-2
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman killed, daughters injured in NJ house collapse
Warning in Westchester after 3 people attacked by fox
NYPD: Man bit off piece of victim's lip in subway station fight
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
Large tree crashes through roof of house in New Jersey
Suspect not guilty, jury deadlocked on 2 in Cuomo aide's death
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
Shooting victims outraged over MGM's lawsuit against them
Show More
Stand your ground: Man won't be charged in parking lot death
Woman impaled in chest by beach umbrella
LIRR derailment: More trains canceled for evening commute
New York Daily News to cut newsroom staff in half
CT house repaired after Superstorm Sandy falls off pilings
More News