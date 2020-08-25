Top athletes teaming up to participate in virtual TCS New York City Marathon

ALSO READ | 2020 TCS NYC Marathon canceled due to COVID
Pro runner Meb Keflezighi and tennis pro James Blake will share the distance - each running a half-marathon.
NYRR Team for Kids Ambassador Tatyana McFadden; and Paralympian Daniel Romanchuk, the first American and youngest athlete ever to win the men's wheelchair division at the TCS New York City Marathon.
Former New York Giants running back and NYRR Team for Kids ambassador Tiki Barber will also be taking part.
The virtual TCS Marathon will take place between October 17th and November 1st.
CLICK HERE to sign up.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube