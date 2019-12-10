Sports

US Women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe named Sports Illustrated's 'Sportsperson of the Year'

U.S. national team star Megan Rapinoe has been named Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated.

Rapinoe, FIFA Player of the Year and a two-time World Cup winner, including this year's tournament in France, was selected for dominating "the world's game, on the world's stage, under attack by a world leader."

SEE ALSO | 7 of this year's World Cup champions have ties to North Carolina

The magazine says Rapinoe is just the fourth woman in the award's 66-year history to win the honor unaccompanied, calling it "a remarkable athletic achievement and a reflection of entrenched gender biases."

Her pose, arms outstretched, chin up, head tilted back slightly after scoring the World Cup-winning goal against the Netherlands, represents one of the signature sports images of 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sports
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We must act;' Democrats unveil Trump impeachment charges
Man chases teen into traffic in Queens, where she's hit by car
Marie Fredriksson, Roxette singer, dead at 61
AccuWeather: Mild, damp Tuesday, and then snow
Manager catches baby falling off counter in pawnshop
Anti-Semitic rant caught on camera on LI; man arrested
Vehicle slams into pizza shop in Bed-Stuy
Show More
Multiple mini buses catch fire in East Orange
Bill Cosby loses appeal of sex assault conviction
Pre-made salad kits recalled; tied to multi-state E.coli outbreak: CDC
Teacher asks students to 'set your price for a slave'
ICE defends creation of fake university to fight visa fraud
More TOP STORIES News