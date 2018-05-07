Woman wins $1.2 million on $18 Kentucky Derby bet

A Texas woman is celebrating after hitting an improbable Kentucky Derby jackpot on Saturday, May 5, 2018.The woman, who didn't want to be identified, made an $18 dollar "Pick 5" wager at her local racetrack in Austin, Texas. She picked the winners of five races and got them right. Her prize totaled $1.2 million.The woman has been going to the racetrack for years.Here are the winners she picked: Limousine Liberal, Funny Duck, Maraud, Yoshida and Justify.----------