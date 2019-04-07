Sports

Famous wrestler Bret 'The Hitman' Hart attacked while giving speech at Barclays

EMBED <>More Videos

Joe Torres has the details.

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN (WABC) -- It looked like it was part of the show, but police say an attack on a famous wrestler while he was giving a speech during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday at the Barclays Center was not staged.

Someone seemed to come out of nowhere, and tackled 61-year-old wrestler Bret 'The Hitman' Hart - in front of a stunned audience.



The 26-year-old man was quickly subdued by several people who came to Hart's defense. He is now in custody and faces criminal charges.

The induction event resumed after the fan was taken into custody.

"An over-exuberant fan surpassed our security at ringside and made his way briefly into the ring," WWE later said in a statement. "The individual has been turned over to the proper authorities."

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsboerum hillnew york citybrooklynwrestlingbarclays centerwwe
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police searching for driver who struck 14-year-old girl in Brooklyn
MTA bus slams into storefront in Queens
AccuWeather: Beautiful spring weekend
NY man charged with threatening to kill congresswoman
Grandfather found dead in New Jersey home
Husband, girlfriend charged with murder in death of NYC mom
Hunt's Tomato Paste recalled for mold concerns
Show More
Car fire in Manhattan sends smoke billowing through air
Those affected by 9/11-related illnesses honored with memorial
Thieves steal hundreds from donation boxes in Queens church
One drink a day could lead to stroke, study says
Man charged with terrorism in gun scare at FIT in Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News