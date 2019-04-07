Famous wrestler Bret 'The Hitman' Hart attacked while giving speech at Barclays

Someone seemed to come out of nowhere, and tackled 61-year-old wrestler Bret 'The Hitman' Hart - in front of a stunned audience.
Someone from the crowd just ran into the ring and tackled Bret Hart during his WWE Hall of Fame speech. Here’s the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/oZXjnUj2kp— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 7, 2019
The 26-year-old man was quickly subdued by several people who came to Hart's defense. He is now in custody and faces criminal charges.
The induction event resumed after the fan was taken into custody.
"An over-exuberant fan surpassed our security at ringside and made his way briefly into the ring," WWE later said in a statement. "The individual has been turned over to the proper authorities."
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube