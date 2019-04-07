Famous wrestler Bret 'The Hitman' Hart attacked while giving speech at Barclays

Someone from the crowd just ran into the ring and tackled Bret Hart during his WWE Hall of Fame speech. Here’s the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/oZXjnUj2kp — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 7, 2019

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- It looked like it was part of the show, but police say an attack on a famous wrestler while he was giving a speech during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday at the Barclays Center was not staged.Someone seemed to come out of nowhere, and tackled 61-year-old wrestler Bret 'The Hitman' Hart - in front of a stunned audience.The 26-year-old man was quickly subdued by several people who came to Hart's defense. He is now in custody and faces criminal charges.The induction event resumed after the fan was taken into custody."An over-exuberant fan surpassed our security at ringside and made his way briefly into the ring," WWE later said in a statement. "The individual has been turned over to the proper authorities."----------