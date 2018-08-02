SPORTS
espn

Yankees move struggling starter Sonny Gray into bullpen

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said on Thursday that right-handed starterSonny Gray is being moved to the bullpen and that newly acquired Lance Lynn will take his rotation spot.

Manager Aaron Boone had indicated Wednesday that Gray's rotation spot was at risk after he allowed a career-high-tying seven runs, eight hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings against the Orioles, as his ERA rose to 5.56.

Gray is 12-15 with a 4.85 ERA since he was acquired from Oakland at last year's trade deadline. His ERA this year is 7.71 at Yankee Stadium and 3.62 on the road.

"I've struggled. I don't know if it has anything to do with New York or it's just strictly on the field,'' he said.

With the Yankees staring at a 7-1 deficit when Gray was taken out of Wednesday's game, Lynn came in and threw 4 innings of solid scoreless relief. He allowed just five hits and had five strikeouts.

Before Lynn made his Yankees debut after his trade from Minnesota, though, Gray drew the fans' ire as he flashed a grin as boos echoed throughout the stadium.

"That's how I handle things. I've done that my whole life," Gray said of the smile. "When you get put in a hole like that as a team, as many times as I've done that to us this year, it's a frustrating spot to be in. That's kind of how I handled the situation. It's kind of how I tell myself to move on and not think about it and not let [bad performances] get to you.

"I've never in my whole life been a guy when things aren't going his way and when you get hit around, I've never been a guy to come off the field and throw a glove or throw a hat and punch something or do anything. I've always been a mellow guy that tries to think things through and get over it and move on."

Information from ESPN's Coley Harvey was used in this report.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbnew york yankeesbullpensonny gray
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Yankees' J.A. Happ on DL with hand, foot and mouth disease
Olney: What trade deadline? These 12 players could move in August
Deciding top Hall of Fame debates: Revis, Rivers, Eli, Beast Mode, more
Red Sox, Yanks kick off AL East showdown
More Sports
Top Stories
1 dead, 17-year-old in custody after hit-and-run in Huntington
AMBER ALERT: Girl in 'extreme danger' after possible abduction
Driver takes plea deal after 2 killed in search for dirt bike
Self-professed serial killer hears voices, lawyer says
NYC: Victim of peace officer sex assault can't sue
Scammers targeting Spectrum customers: What you need to know
Divers rescue jumper, good Samaritan from East River
Fire damages NJ playground for kids with special needs
Show More
Bronx bodega where 'Junior' was murdered up for sale
Pregnant woman served chemicals instead of latte at McDonald's
Off-duty sergeant shoots attempted robbery suspect in Brooklyn
New Jersey residents wake up to find tires slashed again
Mollie Tibbetts' family announces $172,000 reward fund
More News