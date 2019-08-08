Yankees, White Sox to play game on 'Field of Dreams' field in Iowa next season

.@MLB is building it, and we are coming!



NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox will go the distance to play in Iowa next season on the site where the movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed, MLB announced Thursday.A temporary 8,000-seat ballpark will be built in the corn on the Dyersville farm site where the 1989 movie was filmed. The Yankees and White Sox will then come for the game on August 13, 2020."As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of Field of Dreams," Commissioner Rob Manfred said. "We look forward to celebrating the movie's enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa."Construction on the temporary ballpark will start next Tuesday, MLB said. The design of the ballpark will pay homage to the Comiskey Park, where the White Sox played from 1910 to 1990. The right field walls will include windows to show the cornfields around the ballpark and fans will walk along a pathway through the cornfield to get to the baseball diamond.----------