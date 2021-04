Final salute to be held for fallen Rockland County firefighter Jared Lloyd

EMBED >More News Videos A Capitol Police officer has died from injuries after a suspect rammed a vehicle into a barricade and exited the vehicle with a knife near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Friday.

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- A final farewell will be held Saturday for the firefighter who lost his life last month in a massive fire at a nursing home residence in Rockland County.The funeral service for Spring Valley firefighter Jared Lloyd is expected to begin at 11 a.m.Family, friends and colleagues will pay their last respects at Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona.A procession will carry Lloyd's body into the stadium and will be escorted by the Rockland County Police Emerald Society Pipes and Drums Band.Following the funeral, there will be a procession that will go down Route 45 to Route 59, up West Street to Lloyd's Columbian Firehouse for a ceremonial "last call," west on Maple to Route 306, then north on Route 306 to Brick Church Cemetery.The route is expected to be lined with well-wishers eager to pay their respects to the volunteer firefighter who paid the ultimate sacrifice.The hearse and the fire truck with the casket will stop in front of the fire house and the fire dispatcher will get on the fire service radio airwaves and sound the Spring Valley Fire Department tones, the radio signals that Spring Valley firefighters learn to listen for.The 35-year-old father of two died on Tuesday, March 30 after he ran into an assisted living facility to save residents during a massive fire.After hearing that Lloyd was a huge Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski paid tribute to the fallen firefighter through social media."His loss is devastating," Rockland County Executive Ed Day said. "His loss and his heroism will never be forgotten."At age 35, Lloyd had served the Spring Valley Volunteer Fire Department for 15 years. His day job was with the cable company Altice, which put out a statement saying how much he'll be missed."It's going to be a tremendous loss, and it's going to take a long time to sort through this," Rockland County Fire Coordinator Chris Kear said.In addition to Lloyd, the fire claimed the life of a resident.Officials say that an investigation into the deadly fire could take several weeks.----------