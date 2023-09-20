Rabbi, son avoid prison time in deadly blaze that killed firefighter, nursing home resident

NEW CITY, Rockland County (WABC) -- There was outrage in court in Rockland County where a father and son avoided prison time for starting a fire that killed a firefighter and a man at a nursing home.

Firefighters were urged to attend the sentencing at the Rockland County Court House in New City on Wednesday for 71-year-old Rabbi Nathaniel Sommer and his 28-year-old son Aaron after pleading guilty for causing the March 2021 fatal fire that killed Spring Valley Firefighter Jared Lloyd.

Spring Valley Fire Department

In a plea deal with the Rockland District Attorney's Office that was approved by Judge Kevin Russo, the father and son will not serve jail or prison time but will pay $600 in court fees.

The plea deal sparked outrage and calls for Rockland District Attorney Thomas Walsh, currently running unopposed in November's election, to resign. Firefighters across the county have banned him their firehouses and events.

County Executive Ed Day said the families of Lloyd and 79-year-old adult home resident Oliver Hueston believe they are "not receiving the justice they deserve in this matter."

Sommer admitted to using a 20-pound propane blowtorch to cleanse the Evergreen Court ovens and kitchen for Passover. He pleaded to two felony counts of second-degree manslaughter, and his son pleaded guilty to misdemeanor second-degree reckless endangerment.

