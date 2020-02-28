3 arrested after man shot near Rockland County transportation center

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Three people have been arrested after a man was shot in the stomach in Rockland County Thursday afternoon.
Spring Valley police say the 30-year-old victim was shot in broad daylight at 1 Municipal Plaza, near the Transportation Center, around 2 p.m.
He was transported to Westchester Medical Center by ambulance where he underwent emergency surgery, and he is expected to survive.
Two men were seen running from the plaza, where Metro-North and several bus lines stop.
Later Thursday, two individuals were arrested and charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting.
The suspects were identified as 23-year-old Tarique Wilson, of Spring Valley, and a 17-year-old juvenile male from Haverstraw who police say was in possession of loaded illegal handgun.
The, Friday morning, a 17-year-old juvenile female from Spring Valley was also arrested in connection with the shooting.
She was also charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, though her role is unclear at this point.
Circumstances and the motive for the shooting have still not been released.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
