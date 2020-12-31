Pets & Animals

Squirrel caught on video enjoying slice of pizza in tree in Brooklyn

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A critter in Brooklyn is taking a nod from the now-iconic Pizza Rat and was caught on camera enjoying a slice.

The squirrel nestled among the tree branches at a Greenpoint park showed off its diverse palate on December 25 as it munched on a piece of pizza in true New York fashion.

Footage taken by Instagram user @anna_deutsch shows the squirrel eating the slice in the tree.

"Merry Christmas, squirrel," an onlooker says. "This squirrel's gonna live for more than 16 years."

Christmas Pizza Squirrel isn't the first of its breed to make headlines this week.

Residents in Queens have reported an aggressive squirrel or squirrels in their neighborhood that has attacked several neighbors.

RELATED | Aggressive squirrel attacks reported in Queens neighborhood
EMBED More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson has more on reported attacks from agressive squirrels in New York City.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgreenpointbrooklynnew york citysquirrelviral videoanimalpizzacaught on cameraviral
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver says he feared for his life as group on bikes attacked BMW
Trump's $2,000 checks all but dead as GOP Senate refuses aid
Family grateful mom, dog OK after violent machete attack
Long Island man receives life-saving kidney donation from niece
'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
Well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino found in Russia
COVID Live Updates: UK variant in CA; US hits record for deaths
Show More
NY pilot testing business reopening plan, starting with Bills playoff game
Search for suspect who shot, killed man through door in NYC
Killings spike in NYC amid year of pandemic, unrest
Penn Station replacement set for completion this week
Rally held for Black teen accused of stealing phone at NYC hotel
More TOP STORIES News