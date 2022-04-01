Parade set to be held for St. Peter's men's basketball team in Jersey City

It was breaking brackets and beating much larger teams.
Friday, they'll be celebrated and honored on their main campus in Jersey City.
A parade will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday for the St. Peter's men's basketball team.
The Peacocks made history by becoming the first number one seed to reach the NCAA tournament's Elite 8.
Students on the campus couldn't be more proud of their team.
They exploded with excitement inside the school gym after their historic win over Purdue.
The Peacocks weren't able to pull off a win over eight seed University of North Carolina.
But Jersey City's mayor, and the rest of the community, still want to celebrate the team for their hard work.
Just days ago, Seton Hall announced that St. Peter's head coach Shaheen Holloway is leaving the Peacocks and heading there.
Multiple players attended the press conference to show their support.
"They got the best. Honestly, really do. So they better be ready to work. We're going to miss him a lot. He's done a lot for us. The whole team," said Doug Edert, St. Peter's basketball player.
"I wouldn't be up here if it wasn't for those 15 young men right there. They, those guys changed my life. I'm very grateful. Thank you guys," Holloway said.
The parade is set to end on JFK Boulevard in Jersey City.
Jersey City residents, officials, and students are all expected to be at the parade cheering their team on.
ALSO READ | Couple arrives in New Jersey after fleeing war-torn Ukraine
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube