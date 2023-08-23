Mother, 2 children in very critical condition after assault with blunt object in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A mother and two children were attacked with a blunt object on Wednesday afternoon in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported at 531 52nd St. just before 2 p.m.

Although their injuries were initially believed to be from stab wounds, it was determined they were actually beaten.

They were all taken to the hospital in very critical condition.

A person of interest, believed to be a neighbor, is being questioned.

A hammer was recovered at the scene and police say it appears to be the weapon used.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

