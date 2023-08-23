3-year-old shot, gunman dead after hours-long police standoff in Ridge

Authorities say the little girl was shot when a suspect opened fire at Long Island detectives. Janice Yu reports.

A three-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot during a gunman's standoff with Suffolk County police.

Officials say detectives went to an apartment in Ridge to investigate the murder of a woman in Central Islip back in June.

Things took a violent turn as law enforcement began talking to the suspect's friend. They soon realized the suspect was inside of this apartment on Ticonderoga Court.

Officials say that's when detectives asked everyone in the apartment, including the children who were present, to come outside. Gary Jones emerged from another room with a gun and fired at detectives, authorities said.

One of those shots went through a wall into a neighboring apartment, striking the little girl, officials said.

After an hours-long standoff, authorities sent a robot into the apartment and discovered Jones had took his own life. He was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials say the little girl who was wounded underwent surgery at the hospital and is in stable condition.

