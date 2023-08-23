Mother of 5-year-old girl who went missing in Queens facing charges

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- The mother of the 5-year-old girl who went missing in Queens on Tuesday, sparking a frantic hours-long search, is now facing charges.

Kimberly Pijuan, 30, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, police said on Wednesday.

Genesis Inamagua was at a Foodtown Supermarket at 76-10 37 Avenue with her mother around 9 a.m.

Her mother told police a casual friend saw them in the supermarket and said her daughter wanted to go to the park, so she agreed to let the 75-year-old man take her.

But by 1 p.m., the man did not return with the girl and they weren't in the park. That's when the mother called police to report Inamagua missing.

An intense search ensued with dozens of officers fanning out across Jackson Heights, equipped with a Bloodhound seen getting a whiff of a pink blanket to follow the scent.

Police said the girl was found after 4:30 p.m. at the subway station at 74th Street and Roosevelt Avenue, after a good Samaritan flagged down an officer when he saw the child and man on a platform.

It was only a few blocks from the supermarket and the park.

Police scooped up the 5-year-old girl, who appeared bewildered but unharmed.

The 75-year-old man was handcuffed and taken into custody at the 115th Precinct, where he was questioned Tuesday night.

It's unclear if he has any health issues or a criminal history. As of Wednesday morning, it was not yet clear if he would face any charges.

Police say the man and the mother were not exactly close friends. They say they had only known each other for about a month.

