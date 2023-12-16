Teen stabbed to death in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- An 18-year-old was stabbed to death in Jersey City Friday night.

Just before 9 p.m., police received a report of a stabbing incident near Duncan Avenue and Wilmont Street.

The victim, Nasser Munroe of Jersey City, suffered a stab wound to the torso and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The circumstances that led up to the stabbing were not immediately made clear.

Officials ask anyone with information in regard to this case to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345.

