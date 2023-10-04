Police say the group kicked and punched the 16-year-old, before someone stabbed him in the buttocks and torso.

Teen recovering after being beaten, stabbed during dispute with group in Park Slope

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teen is recovering after he was stabbed multiple times at the Atlantic Avenue subway station in Park Slope.

Officials say the stabbing followed a dispute at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Largest jackpot of 2023 up for grabs Wednesday night

The teen was walking near the 3 and 4 subway lines when he was approached by a group of eight people. The group asked him if he was in a gang, authorities said.

Police say the group began kicking and punching the 16-year-old, before someone stabbed him in the buttocks and torso.

Authorities described the group of suspects as eight males in their teens. They fled toward another subway line after the attack.

The teen climbed to another section of the station before he collapsed, officials said. He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.