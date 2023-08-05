2 men stabbed during dispute in South Ozone Park; suspect in custody

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Two men were stabbed during a dispute in Queens on Saturday morning.

Officials say the fight began sometime around 8:50 a.m. at 102 Street and Liberty Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found two Asian men, ages 46 and 63, with stab wounds, authorities said.

One man had stab wounds in his stomach and the other had wounds to his leg.

Officials say the 46-year-old was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition. The other man refused medical attention.

Authorities say a 33-year-old Hispanic man was taken into custody.

Police have not revealed if the weapon was recovered at the scene or what the initial dispute was about.

Charges are pending.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.