Man hospitalized after being stabbed on subway platform in Midtown

By Eyewitness News
Man stabbed on NYC subway platform

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 21-year-old man was slashed on a subway platform Wednesday night in Midtown Manhattan.

The victim was standing on the southbound A train platform at the 42nd Street subway station at around 9:30 p.m. when he was approached by the suspect, a man in his 40s, who may have tried to rob him.

A verbal dispute ensued, and the suspect slashed the victim above the eyebrow.

The suspect then fled onto the tracks and into the subway tunnel.



The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

