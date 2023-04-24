Woman stabs adult son and husband before killing self on Staten Island

RICHMOND, Staten Island (WABC) -- A Staten Island woman stabbed her husband and adult son as they unsuccessfully tried to stop her from killing herself Sunday night.

The 62-year-old woman was attempting to stab herself in their Blythe Place home at around 10:15 p.m. when both her 69-year-old husband and 41-year-old son tried to wrestle the knife away.

The woman stabbed her husband in the stomach and her son in the leg before she successfully stabbed herself in the chest.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Both the husband and adult son were taken to Staten Island University Hospital in stable condition.

The initial police response was apparently hampered by a language barrier, as everyone involved spoke Mandarin.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or text "TALK" to 741-741.

