Loose pig leads officers in Stamford on 45 minute chase

By Eyewitness News
STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Connecticut police officers struggled to bring home the bacon.

A runaway pig led police on a wild goose chase in Stamford.

It managed to evade capture for more than 45 minutes, leading officers in circles.

They even had it surrounded at one point, and it managed to slip through and getaway!

Eventually, officers got creative and used a garbage can to trap the little piggy.

