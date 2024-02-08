Stamford officer arrested and charged after fatally striking pastor with police vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- A Stamford Police officer was taken into custody after an investigation into a crash that killed a beloved pastorin Connecticut.

Police say Officer Zachary Lockwood was speeding as much as 40 miles per hour above the speed limit and did not have his emergency sirens on shortly before hitting Rev. Tommie Jackson on July 26, 2023.

Jackson, 69, was killed in the crash.

Lockwood turned himself in to authorities in Bridgeport on Wednesday and has been charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle.

He was released on $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 21st.

