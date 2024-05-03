Celebrate Star Wars May the 4th with the Unboxing Boys

May the 4th is everyone's favorite holiday from a galaxy far, far away. Celebrate Star Wars day with these awesome new toys, collectibles and games.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

May the 4th is an annual holiday where Star Wars fans unite to celebrate their favorite galaxy far, far away.

It's the perfect time for fans to watch their favorite shows and movies on Disney+ and also to gear up with all-new product launches like the Darth Vader Light-up Water Bottle, new books and other collectibles.

Join the Unboxing Boys as they adventure through a box of goodies that Star Wars fans of all ages will enjoy. Visit StarWars.com to get updated info on deals and new announcements and shop some exciting items featured in the video below.

May the 4th be with you!

Walmart Darth Vader LIGHTSABER Hilt Light-Up Water Bottle $39.99 Shop Now

Amazon Joffrey's Coffee - STAR WARS Dark Side Trio Coffee Collection $42.99 Shop Now

Amazon STAR WARS The Black Series Darth Vader Toy $22.99 Shop Now

9% off Amazon Star Wars: Dad Jokes 13.46

$14.95 Shop Now

Amazon LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Mech $15.99 Shop Now

Amazon Funko Pop! Star Wars: Clone Wars - Darth Maul Vinyl Figure $14.35 Shop Now

Amazon Just Play Star Wars Doorables Collectible Figures Blind Bag $9.97 Shop Now

Amazon Star Wars: The High Republic: Defy the Storm $15.19 Shop Now

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.