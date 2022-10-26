Starbucks workers strike at Manhattan flagship store over pest problem

Employees picketed outside the Starbucks' Reserve Roastery on 9th Avenue in Chelsea after pests were spotted at the location recently.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Workers at Starbucks' flagship store in Manhattan are going on strike over a potential pest problem.

Employees were picketing outside the company's Reserve Roastery on 9th Avenue in Chelsea.

They say pests were spotted at the location recently and nothing was done to get rid of them.

Union members say it's part of a bigger problem of management not meeting their needs.

"We've dealt with a barrage of union busting and intimidation tactics, and management time and time again has not shown up for us, has not listened to us and today is sort of the last straw," Starbucks worker Ashley Kido said.

Starbucks says pest control visited the store yesterday and found no infestation or insect activity. They were given the all-clear to re-open on Tuesday.

Workers at the store voted to unionize back in April.

