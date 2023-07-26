71-year-old man's body found floating in lake on Staten Island: police

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a body was discovered floating in a lake on Staten Island, according to police.

A person walking their dog called 911 after discovering the body of a 71-year-old man floating in Grasmere Lake just after 7 p.m.

He was found unconscious and unresponsive, in a body of water located behind 21 Lakeview Terrace.

Police have no information on whether they found signs of trauma to the body. The man was fully clothed when discovered in the lake.

The medical examiner will determine the victim's cause and manner of death.

The incident is under investigation.

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.